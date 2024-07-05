Kids Sexually Assaulted In North Plainfield Church Bathroom, Police Say

On Sunday, June 23, at 4:38 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a sexual assault of a minor earlier that day, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and North Plainfield Chief of Police William Parenti said.

Pierre Joseph, the suspect, was detained at the church while they awaited police, authorities said

While Joseph was transported for questioning, police interviewed a 7-year-old who said Joseph followed him into the bathroom, pulled down his pants and underwear and touched him, authorities said. The child reported it to another individual who told the pastor, authorities said.

During the investigation, a 9-year-old said Joseph touched their private parts in the bathroom at the church, authorities said.

Joseph was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

