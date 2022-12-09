Contact Us
Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Cecilia Levine
65 N Weiss St.
65 N Weiss St. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said.

Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

One victim was found on South Main Street and the other at the North Weiss Street home where the first victim said he had been shot, McDonald said.

Both victims were hospitalized and expected to survive. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at (908) 725-1900 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

