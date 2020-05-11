Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
$2,500 Reward Offered In Somerset County Barbershop Shooting

Franklin Township Police
Franklin Township Police Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police

A $2,500 reward is being offered in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man inside of a Somerset County barbershop, authorities said Thursday.

Denny Sanchez, of Franklin Park, was shot inside of a Hamilton Street barbershop in Franklin Township around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

A spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said the incident occurred on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.

Franklin Township police and EMS immediately began administering lifesaving measures, before Sanchez was transported to an area trauma center.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for the homicide is eligible for the reward, offered by the Crime Stoppers of Somerset County, Inc.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the trauma center, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill. 

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary investigation is that the shooting was an isolated incident. No motive has been released by investigators assigned to the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. 

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). 

All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential. 

