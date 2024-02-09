Pair Killed Somerset County Man, Brought Body To Brooklyn: Prosecutor

Andrew Mumby, 47, of New Brunswick, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 while police are searching for Daniel Matthews, 44, of Brooklyn, NY, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said.

Both are accused of killing Artis Young, 46, of Franklin Township, and have been charged with first-degree murder, disturbing human remains, and more, authorities said.

Young was reported missing around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 by a family member, according to McDonald. He had last been seen the day before, and had plans to meet with Matthews in Franklin Township, police said.

Earlier on Dec. 30, Young had been found dead in Brooklyn, authorities said. An autopsy conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Young’s death a homicide.

Mumby and Matthews were identified as suspects and were believed to have killed him in Franklin Township then brought his remains to Brooklyn, authorities said.

Mumby was arrested in New Brunswick and is lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in the matter.

Matthews has ties to Franklin Township as well as Brooklyn and The Bronx. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Matthews to contact Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533

