‘She Was A Hero:’ Somerset County Rescue Squad Vice President Stephanie Scheiderman Dies At 25

Tributes are pouring in for dedicated EMT and Somerset County rescue squad vice president Stephanie Beth Scheiderman, who died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the age of 25.

Born in Plainfield, Stephanie was raised in Green Brook, where she earned her Girl Scouts Silver Award and participated in theatre and color guard before graduating from Watchung Hills Regional High School in 2015, her obituary says.

Stephanie also served as secretary of the Cameo Society of the Elizabeth Snyder-Continental Chapter of the NSDAR:

According to her memorial, her “greatest passion” came from saving lives as a devoted EMT, for which she became licensed during high school.

Stephanie attended the JFK-Muhlenberg School of Nursing and had racked up an impressive nine years of experience as a volunteer EMT with the Warren Township Rescue Squad, where she served as vice president and secretary.

She was a cardiac care technician with Overlook Medical Center in Summit and a member of the Clark Rescue Squad, her obituary says.

As a volunteer member of the Somerset County Rescue Task Force, Stephanie trained others in CPR and Trauma Response. She ultimately had an endlessly selfless passion for caring for people and animals and had also worked at Petco and PetSmart.

“All within her short twenty-five years of life, she was a hero who saved lives, served the Lord Jesus Christ and brought joy into the lives of all she met,” reads Stephanie’s memorial.

Stephanie is survived by her loving parents; Ward and Beth, brother Robert Ward and his partner Juliana, grandmother Marian Heacock, aunt Paula Heacock, uncle Joseph Scheiderman, Jr., cousins, Jacob Heacock and Joseph Scheiderman, III; and many more.

Stephanie’s funeral was held at Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church in Liberty Corner on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“Steph, you were an absolute light in this world,” reads a social media tribute from Sadie Lynn. “Never failing to put a smile on the face of everyone you meet. I’m forever grateful for having had such an amazing person in my life. I love you so so much. Rest easy beautiful, I’ll see you soon.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Stephanie Beth Scheiderman.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.