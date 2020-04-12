Bedminster Officer, 38, Is 2nd Member Of NJ Law Enforcement To Die Of Coronavirus Easter Sunday

Bedminster Township is mourning a 38-year-old police officer who died of coronavirus on Easter Sunday.

AlTerek Patterson, a sergeant in the patrol division, "always had a smile on his face and touched the lives of so many residents at their time of need," the department said on Facebook.

Patterson was the second member of New Jersey law enforcement to die of COVID-19 on Easter Sunday, the first 34-year-old Francesco Scorpo, of the Paterson Police Department.

Patterson graduated from the Somerset County Police Academy Recruit Class 35-05 in December 2005 and began his career as a patrolman in January 2006. He was promoted to the rank Sergeant in October 2014.

"These are the darkest of days as we work to protect our communities while battling this invisible killer," the NJSP PBA said in a tweet.

"We have now lost five officers, and while we are shaken, our resolve remains unwavering. Pray for these families."

