Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Somerset County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Somerset County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, July 22 drawing was sold at Kings Food Market on Mountain Boulevard in Warren.

The winning numbers were: 16, 25, 36, 44, and 55. The Red Power Ball was 14, and the Multiplier number was 03.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $117 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, July 25.

