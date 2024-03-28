New Italian Restaurant Opens In Bridgewater

Mia Sorella 202 recently opened in the township at 793 US-202.

The restaurant offers standard Italian dishes like masala, piccata and chicken francese. It also offers chicken or veal sam topped with eggplant, fresh tomatoes and fresh mozzarella in a brandy demi glaze sauce, chicken or veal mona lisa, a ​chicken breast or veal sauteed by scallops, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes a spinach in a pink sauce, and so much more.

Other dishes include spaghetti and meatballs and tortellini nonna. Desserts include tiramisu, coconut cheesecake and crème brûlée

