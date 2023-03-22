Support Surges For Bound Brook Family Displaced By Fire

A Bound Brook family lost everything when their home went up in flames, and the community is now rallying to help.

Firefighters responded to the Trupkiewicz family's Mountain Avenue home on March 19, where the fire reached three alarms, according to the local fire station and a GoFundMe campaign launched by relatives.

Annie Kielblock organized the campaign on behalf of her sister, Alyssa, and brother-in-law, Michael Trupkiewicz. The pair and their four children, Lucca, 11; Charlie, 8; Mikey, 2; and Ellowyn, 6 months, have been displaced.

To view or donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

