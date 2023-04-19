Investigation Launched Into Somerset County Blaze That Hospitalized 2 Firemen, Engulfed 4 Acres

The Bridgewater Township Police Department responded to the Thursday, April, 13 call near 1482 Long Rd. just before 4 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said the following Wednesday.

The blaze quickly spread and ultimately damaged “over four acres of woodland property” on Long Road, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, two firemen were hospitalized as a result of injuries suffered while battling the blaze, McDonald added.

The Liberty Corner, Martinsville, Lyons Veterans Affair, Bedminster/Far Hills, Bernardsville, Warren, and Potterville Fire Companies also assisted, as well as the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service.

Photo and video footage from several fire companies demonstrates the extensive overhaul efforts that were required to contain the blaze:

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit and Bridgewater Township Police Department fire officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111.

