Elina Gutti, 38, of South Bound Brook, was found guilty of three indictments charging her with first-degree murder by the Honorable Julie M. Marino, J.S.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 19, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a press release alongside local officials.

According to investigators, Gutti called police just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 stating that she had “woken up to find her wrist cut and was uncertain as to the cause of her injuries.”

Officers arrived and found that Gutti had suffered minor injuries that did not require immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, her son was found in a first-floor bedroom with 17 incised wounds to his neck area and pronounced dead at the scene, Daily Voice reported. A kitchen knife found on the floor of Gutti’s bedroom was determined to be the murder weapon.

The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office found the boy’s cause of death to be the result of multiple incised wounds to his neck area and the manner of death to be homicide.

In addition to the murder charges, Gutti was found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole in a maximum-security prison.

Gutti’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

