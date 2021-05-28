NJ Mom Accused Of Killing 'Extremely Affectionate' Son, 4, Indicted On Murder Charge

A New Jersey mother who called 911 for a minor wrist injury she suffered apparently in the process of killing her 4-year-old son was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the homicide, authorities announced.

Elina Gutti -- also known as Olga Singhania and Olga Gutiy -- is accused of using two kitchen knives to cut the throat of Aiden Singhania, who was found in a first-floor bedroom of her South Bound Brook home on Feb. 6, and pronounced dead at the scene, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced.

The indictment charges Gutti with first-degree murder and two counts of third degree possession of a weapon, a knife, for an unlawful purpose,

South Bound Brook police responded to a 9-1-1 call from Elina Gutti reporting she had unexplained injuries on her wrist around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Chief of Detectives John W. Fodor and South Bound Brook Borough Chief of Police Jeffrey M. Titus.

Officers responding to her Cedar Street home found Gutti with injuries to her left wrist, requiring minor medical treatment, authorities said.

It wasn't long before officers found Aiden with severe cuts to his throat in a first floor bedroom of the home he shared with his mom, Robertson's office said.

Two bloody kitchen knives were found on the floor near that bed, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, at 3:17 a.m., authorities said.

Gutti was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation by South Bound Brook Police.

Aiden's obituary remembers him as an "extremely affectionate" and well-mannered boy, who introduced himself to new people by spelling out his first name.

"He was extremely intelligent and loved learning about countries, solar systems, and human anatomy," the obit reads.

"He loved playing hide and seek, building forts, and jumping off couches. He was always excited about going to his favorite park in Bridgewater, NJ named 'Kidstreet Playground.'"

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to conduct an investigation.

The matter was presented to the Grand Jury by Somerset County Assistant Prosecutor Robert J. Hawkes.

Gutti remains lodged in the Somerset County Jail after being ordered detained pending trial by a Somerset County Superior Court Judge.

Robertson, Fodor and Titus request anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at (732) 356-0087 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

