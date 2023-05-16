Dog Dies In ‘Stubborn’ Somerset County Fire As Nearby Homes Evacuated: Police

The blaze broke out in the garage at 667 Hillsborough Road in Hillsborough Township before spreading to the home around 8:15 p.m., according to a release from local police.

Arriving crews were met with heavy, dark smoke billowing from both the garage and the home, prompting a first-alarm response from several surrounding agencies.

The home and several neighboring residences were evacuated as the blaze was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

The homeowners’ dog was trapped inside the home and “unfortunately did not survive,” police said. No injuries were reported.

The fire is not considered suspicious but was being investigated by the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

Other assisting agencies include the Hillsborough Fire Marshall, Hillsborough OEM, Somerset County Hazmat, Hillsborough Fire Units 36, 37, 38, Manville Fire Unit 42, Neshanic Fire Unit 48, Elizabeth Ave Fire Unit 26, Montgomery Fire Units 45 and 46, Somerville Fire Unit 57, Raritan Borough Fire Unit 52, Robert Wood Johnson EMS, Montgomery EMS, NJ Forest Fire Services, Hillsborough Township Building Department, and PS&EG.

