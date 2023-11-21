Beloved Somerset County Dad Dies After 10-Year Battle With Kidney Disease

David Betancourt died surrounded by his beloved family at RJW Somerset on Monday, Nov. 6, his obituary says. He was 69.

Born and raised in Agua Caliente, Guatemala, David lived in Plainfield, Somerville, and California before settling in North Plainfield in 2007. He was a member of the army in Guatemala before arriving in the United States in the 1980s, his memorial says.

Described as a “man of all trades,” David loved soccer, especially watching the World Cup, which he never missed. He was also very prideful of his home country.

Above all, David loved to spend time with his cherished family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife, Cindy Quintanilla de Betancourt, his two sons, Lester and Jeiner, his grandchildren, Hugo David and Liam Betancourt and his siblings, Golo, Alfonso, Blanca, and Zoila Betancourt.

Meanwhile, nearly $1,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for David’s funeral expenses.

“David spent 10 years battling end stage renal failure and received dialysis treatments 3 times a week,” reads the campaign, launched by the Watchung Rescue Squad, in which his son, Jeiner, is a 1st Lieutenant.

“David was admitted to the hospital on Friday, November 3rd and spent 3 days in the ICU receiving vigorous [life] saving treatments, but ultimately succumbed to his illnesses.”

Fundraiser proceeds were being sent directly to David’s family with a portion contributed to the National Kidney Foundation, his obituary says.

“Cindy, Lester and Jeiner have always proven to be extremely generous to all of their family and friends,” reads the campaign. “They truly treat everyone like family.”

“David’s passing has posed a tremendous financial toll on all of David’s family. This GoFundMe is started in hopes of raising money to cover the extensive funeral costs and medical bills.”

David’s visitation was held Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home in North Plainfield.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Memory of David Betancourt’ on GoFundMe.

