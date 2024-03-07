6-Year-Old Suffers Broken Leg In Route 206 Crash Caused By Woman Driving In Shoulder: Cops

At 2:46 p.m., Montgomery police and EMS responded to the crash at Route 206 on Montgomery Road and Sycamore Lane, officers said.

Oksana Semyrozum, a 43-year-old Hillsborough resident was heading southbound on 206 in a Toyota Prius, passing traffic on the shoulder, police said.

When re-entering the lane of travel, she struck a Nissan Pathfinder operated by a 47-year-old Hillsborough resident, police said. This caused her to cross over the centerline and enter the northbound lane of travel, where she had a head-on crash with a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 49-year-old New York resident, police said.

Three people in the Prius were transported to a nearby hospital, including a six-year-old sitting in the back, who suffered a broken leg, police said. The six-year-old was not secured in a child passenger safety seat, police said.

The driver of the Tacoma and another passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with bodily injuries, police said. Semyrozum was issued numerous summonses, including improper passing and careless driving, police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.