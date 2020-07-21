Elmwood Park Police Seize Second Loaded Gun In 24 Hours, Third Of Week

Elmwood Park police seized a loaded gun during a traffic stop for the second time in less than 24 hours – and the third time in a week. And, once again, the firearm had its serial number removed in a clear attempt to avoid tracing.

Passenger Isiah Griffith, 21, of Garfield was found carrying the fully-loaded .9mm handgun in his waistband after he got out of the car and was patted down by Officers Eliseo Medrano and Matt Auslander following the 9:15 p.m. stop Monday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The driver was released without incident or charges, Foligno said.

“There are a lot of illegal guns out there, right in our backyard,” Foligno said. “Our officers are doing a fantastic, proactive job of getting these weapons off the street.”

******

ALSO SEE: Starbucks Worker Caught Spitting In Police Officers' Coffee

******

Griffith, who also had $710 in suspected drug proceeds seized, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with various weapons and ammunition offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as having an illegal high-capacity magazine and hollow-nose bullets, along with drug counts.

ALSO SEE: Traffic Stop Leads Elmwood Park Police To Illegal Gun, Pot, $16,570 In Suspected Drug Cash

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.