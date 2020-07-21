Police: Bergen Worker Caught Spitting In Officers’ Coffee

An employee at a Park Ridge Starbucks was caught spitting into police officers’ orders, authorities said.

Kevin Trejo, 21, of Westwood was arrested Monday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer with bodily fluid, tampering and creating a hazardous condition, Police Chief Joseph Madden said.

Authorities “received information that an employee of a local coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of law enforcement that patronized the establishment,” Madden said.

They quickly identified Trejo and arrested him, the chief said.

Trejo also was fired from his job at the Kinderkamack franchise, he said.

Madden thanked management of the unidentified business “for their sincere cooperation. We have had an extremely positive relationship with this business establishment and they have welcomed our community policing initiatives.

“We believe this was an isolated act but it does not remove the shock and disgust that our officers feel.”

“Under the current COVID threat, it is extremely disturbing to think that someone would intentionally spit in your drink,” the chief added.

Although Daily Voice ordinarily doesn't identify businesses that fire employees accused of wrongdoing and cooperate fully with authorities, Madden did mention that the shop has opened its doors to “Coffee with a Cop” events.

That would be the Starbucks in the Ridgemont Shopping Center.

"We appreciate how receptive management was once this investigation began.”

