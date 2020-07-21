Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Bergen Worker Caught Spitting In Officers’ Coffee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kevin A. Trejo
Kevin A. Trejo Photo Credit: PARK RIDGE PD

An employee at a Park Ridge Starbucks was caught spitting into police officers’ orders, authorities said.

Kevin Trejo, 21, of Westwood was arrested Monday and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer with bodily fluid, tampering and creating a hazardous condition, Police Chief Joseph Madden said.

Authorities “received information that an employee of a local coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of law enforcement that patronized the establishment,” Madden said.

They quickly identified Trejo and arrested him, the chief said.

Trejo also was fired from his job at the Kinderkamack franchise, he said.

Madden thanked management of the unidentified business “for their sincere cooperation. We have had an extremely positive relationship with this business establishment and they have welcomed our community policing initiatives.

“We believe this was an isolated act but it does not remove the shock and disgust that our officers feel.”

“Under the current COVID threat, it is extremely disturbing to think that someone would intentionally spit in your drink,” the chief added.

Although Daily Voice ordinarily doesn't identify businesses that fire employees accused of wrongdoing and cooperate fully with authorities, Madden did mention that the shop has opened its doors to “Coffee with a Cop” events.

That would be the Starbucks in the Ridgemont Shopping Center.

"We appreciate how receptive management was once this investigation began.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.