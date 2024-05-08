Out-Of-Town Driver Busted With 'Shrooms, Acid, Pot, More, Elmwood Park PD Says

Brandon J. Soto, 25, of East Orange blew a stop sign off the ramp from eastbound Route 46 onto Stefanic Avenue and was pulled over by members of the Street Crimes Unit, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The officers had followed Soto’s 2008 Acura TL from the nearby Red Carpet Inn, the chief said.

Their suspicions aroused, they called for a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, which lead them to a search that turned up a trove of drugs.

These included psilocybin mushrooms, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and some pot, along with oxycodone and Xanax pills without prescriptions.

Soto was charged with multiple drug counts and sent this past weekend to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains held.



