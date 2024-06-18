Longtime Saddle Brook UPS Employee Frank Chiavetta Dies, 58: 'We Lost A Great Legend'

A Clifton native, Frank spent 40 years working UPS, having started with truck-loading and retiring as a customer counter representative in Saddle Brook, in 2023, according to his obituary. He lived in Wayne with his wife of 31 years, Anna Marie Chiavetta.

News of the veteran driver's death was shared to Union Local 177's Facebook page, where former colleagues remembered him as a "great dude" with a big smile.

"My condolences goes to his family, we lost a great legend," one person wrote. "Rest in peace my brother."

"Frank was a loyal teamster and a great human being," another said. "Condolences to Anna Marie and his family."

His obituary notes that he had a "deep passion" for rock music and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. In addition to Anna Marie, Frank is survived by two children, their spouses, his grandson, and a host of other relatives and loved ones.

Services will be held Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20. Click here for service details and for Frank Chiavetta's complete obituary.

