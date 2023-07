Manhunt: Teen Wounded, Police Search Elmwood Park Area For Shooter

The victim was shot in the thigh on Donor Avenue in the Elmwood Village development off Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Elmwood Park police and their colleagues from surrounding towns converged on the area with Bergen County sheriff's K-9 officers and others.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter assisted in the search for the shooter, who was described only as a white male wearing a white shirt with a red fanny pack.

Authorities initially were tracking a suspect south toward Saddle Brook.

Two different locations on Donor Avenue were cordoned off with police tape. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence, and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help them find the shooter is asked to call Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.