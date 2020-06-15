Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Victim Hospitalized, Man Charged In Ridgewood Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Tomas Aguirre
Tomas Aguirre Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A victim was hospitalized and a man was jailed after a stabbing at a Ridgewood home.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with multiple stab wounds after police responded to a report of a fight on 1st Street around 7 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

Ridgewood police arrested Tomas Aguirre, a 58-year-old Salvadoran national who lives at the home off North Maple Avenue where the incident occurred.

His relationship to the victim wasn't immediately clear.

Aguirre, who records show was charged in 2008 with aggravated assault on a police officer in Waldwick, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession.

Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke was expected to issue a formal statement Monday.

