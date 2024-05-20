Meet Darius Rucker In Ridgewood

Darius Rucker, the lead singer and guitarist in Hootie and the Blowfish, is hosting a signing of his new memoir "Life's Too Short" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The memoir discusses the formation of Hootie and the Blowfish, which went from a band playing frat houses and dive bars to becoming one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, known for their hit song "Only Wanna Be With You," according to a synopsis. Rucker also became a popular country music artist with songs like "Wagon Wheel" and "Alright,", according to a synopsis.

Rucker tells his story through the songs that shaped him, from Al Green and Stevie Wonder to Lou Reed and Billy Joel, according to a synopsis. Rucker also discusses growing up the child of a single mother in South Carolina and battling demons, according to a synopsis.

While the signing has sold out, those looking to meet Rucker can visit The Strand Bookstore in New York on Tuesday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m.

