Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Meet 'Today Show's' Craig Melvin In Ridgewood

Craig Melvin, who hosts the third hour of "The Today Show," has a new book out in time for Father's Day.

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

 Photo Credit: U.S. Department of State/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Melvin will be signing copies of "I'm Proud Of You," at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, May 6 at 5 p.m. "I'm Proud Of You" is a picture book that is a tribute to fathers, sons and the childhood milestones that make parents proud, according to a synopsis. The children's book depicts the bond between dads and sons, according to a synopsis.

 This is Melvin's second book. He previously wrote "Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father" in 2021.

For more information on the signing, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE