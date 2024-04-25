Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Boy, 15, Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Ridgewood Stop & Shop

A 15-year-old Ridgewood boy was robbed at gunpoint outside the village Shop & Stop after arriving for what he thought was a sale that he'd made online, authorities said.

The 15-year-old victim thought he was selling clothing for $300 outside the Ridgewood Stop &amp; Shop, authorities said.

The boy told police he brought $300 worth of clothing to the parking lot of the Franklin Avenue supermarket after cutting an online deal shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, Sgt. John A. Ward said.

Instead, the teen said, he was accosted by four men who appeared to be 18 to 20 years old, one of them armed with a handgun.

The robbers fled with the clothing and the boy, who wasn't injured, called police, Ward said.

An investigation was continuing, the sergeant said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Ridgewood Police Detective Bureau: (201) 251-4536.

