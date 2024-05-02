Christopher Valerio, 33, of Perth Amboy, must serve a little over two years before he can be released because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Valerio and co-conspirators submitted bogus unemployment applications to the New York Department of Labor through "fictitious online profiles that they created using personally identifiable information, including names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers, of other individuals without their consent," U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger said.

"Once the NYDOL processed and approved the fraudulent applications, Valerio and his conspirators obtained debit cards with illegally obtained funds totaling $444,738, which they used for personal gain," the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, Valerio took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch sentenced Valerio to two years of supervised release and ordered him to repay the government the full amount of fraudulently obtained funds.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark, of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General's Northeast Region and postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing.

Co-conspirator Yanira Abreu of Keasby also took a plea last Sept. 12 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

A third alleged conspirator, Jose Tavares of New York, is still awaiting trial.

