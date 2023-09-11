Victim Airlifted After Being Knocked Unconscious By Ladder At Northvale Eatery

The 31-year-old Northvale resident was breathing but unresponsive when he was flown to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center following the 11:38 a.m. accident, Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Responders said the victim was struck at The Greek Village restaurant on Livingston Avenue. What he was doing at the time wasn't immediately clear. The restaurant was closed at the time.

Northvale EMS and firefighters along with local paramedics responded, Ostrow said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.