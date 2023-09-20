Seen HIM? 9-Year-Old Pascack Valley Runaway Still Missing

Shaggy is a Schweenie -- a dachshund/shih tzu mix -- who wasn't wearing a collar when he went missing in Emerson around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

He's also quite fearful.

Shaggy was last seen on High Street crossing Palisade Avenue into the golf course. His devastated owners have been hanging posters and asking whether anyone's seen the little guy.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check security cameras beginning around the time he was last seen.

If you see Shaggy, don't approach, follow, or chase him. Instead, call: 201-925-8222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.