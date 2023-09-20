A Few Clouds 74°

Seen HIM? 9-Year-Old Pascack Valley Runaway Still Missing

A search continued in earnest for a 9-year-old rescue who got away from his Emerson home.

If you see Shaggy, don't approach, follow, or chase him. Instead, call: 201-280-2132
Jerry DeMarco
Shaggy is a Schweenie -- a dachshund/shih tzu mix -- who wasn't wearing a collar when he went missing in Emerson around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

He's also quite fearful.

Shaggy was last seen on High Street crossing Palisade Avenue into the golf course. His devastated owners have been hanging posters and asking whether anyone's seen the little guy.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check security cameras beginning around the time he was last seen.

If you see Shaggy, don't approach, follow, or chase him. Instead, call: 201-925-8222.

