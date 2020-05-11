Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
Breaking News: BIG WARMUP: Temperatures Finally Climb This Week, Tri-State Weather Expert Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Washington Township Police Officer Injured In Crash With Motorist Backing From Driveway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Washington Township officer was headed down Beech Street when the vehicle backing out of a driveway struck his.
The Washington Township officer was headed down Beech Street when the vehicle backing out of a driveway struck his. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Washington Township police officer was treated for a shoulder injury Monday after a motorist struck his SUV with her car when she backed out of a driveway without looking, authorities said.

The 40-year-old officer was headed down the 300 block of Beech Street when the vehicle struck his, deploying the airbags, Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Service took the officer to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

He was released after being treated, the chief said.

A flatbed tow truck took his vehicle to headquarters.

The woman, meanwhile, got a careless driving summons.

******

ALSO SEE: A pre-dawn cross-county police pursuit Monday began in Mahwah, continued through Paramus and ended in Haworth when the driver bailed out while the stolen car was moving.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernvalley/police-fire/cross-county-stolen-car-chase-from-mahwah-through-paramus-ends-with-haworth-crash-arrest/787828/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.