SEEN HER? Help Sought Finding Missing River Vale Woman, 74

Authorities sought the public's help Thursday finding a 74-year-old woman who wandered off from a senior housing complex in River Vale.

The Asian woman was last seen around 8 a.m. at the River Vale Senior Residence, a group of 50 affordable apartments on Cedar Lane built by an affiliate of Catholic Charities for residents 62 and older on fixed incomes.

She still hadn't been found as of noontime.

The missing woman was wearing a black shirt and white pants, authorities said.

She may be in the area of the River Vale Country Club on Rivervale Road, they added.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find her immediately call River Vale police: (201) 664-1111.

