NY Men Charged With Kidnapping, Stalking In Bergen County Home Invasion

Cecilia Levine
Louis F. Morano and Ward V. Arnone
Louis F. Morano and Ward V. Arnone Photo Credit: BCPO

Two Long Island men were arrested four months after breaking into a Washington Township home and robbing the residents at knifepoint, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials found Ward V. Arnone in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Louis F. Morano in Elmont, N.Y. on Friday, three days after issuing warrants for their arrests, Bergen Count Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The pair forced their way into the home and demanded valuable items from the residents on April 17, then fled the scene before police arrived, Musella said.

Arnone, 46, of Sayville, who is unemployed, and Morano, a 30-year-old truck driver from Elmont, were arrested on charges of robbery, weapon possession, kidnapping, stalking and more.

The arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Township of Washington Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard Skinner.

Arnone and Morano were pending extradition to New Jersey.

