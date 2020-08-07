Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Return to your home site

Menu

Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Nearby Towns

  • Northern Highlands
    serves Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River & Waldwick
  • Northern Valley
    serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
  • Paramus
    serves Oradell, Paramus & River Edge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

FOUND: Missing River Vale Boy Safe, Sound

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Alex
Alex Photo Credit: RIVER VALE PD

A 15-year-old River Vale boy was found Friday afternoon, more than 36 hours after he'd gone missing. 

Alex Falkoff turned up in Park Ridge, Police Chief Sean Scheidle said.

******

R.I.P.: John Inserra, 48, was married with three young children. He coached and was extremely active in local youth sports. He also had severe heart trouble. Police found Inserra's body in his SUV after it ran off the road in River Vale and landed upside-down in the Hackensack River on Thursday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/popular-hillsdale-firefighter-48-found-dead-in-suv-in-river-vale/792088/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Pascack Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.