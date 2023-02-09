Arrangements Finalized For Heather Castronova

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for retired Washington Township detective and mom of two Heather Castronova.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at George Washington Memorial Park.

A former US Marine, Castronova died due to unknown medical circumstances, the department said on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Click here for the full Daily Voice tribute for Heather Castronova.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Pascack Valley and receive free news updates.