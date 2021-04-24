New River Vale Police Officers Take Their Oaths

River Vale police welcomed two new alternate-route officers – both of whom had been scholastic athletes -- to their ranks.

Officer Kimberly Pane grew up in River Vale and Westwood and was graduated from Montclair State University.

She was a member of the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a Westwood police dispatcher prior to attending the Atlantic County Police Academy.

Pane had also been a goalie on the girls soccer team at Pascack Valley High School.

Officer Goran Krasic, who recently worked as a public safety officer at Fairleigh Dickinson University, grew up in Maywood.

He starred in football, baseball and wrestling at Hackensack High School and attended Assumption University on a football scholarship, majoring in Criminology and Sociology.

Both Pane and Krasic were graduated this month from the Atlantic County Police Academy (Class #23) and are currently in field training with the River Vale Police Department.

New River Vale Police Officers Goran Krasic and Kimberly Pane are sworn. RIVER VALE PD

River Vale's finest welcome their newest. RIVER VALE PD

