New River Vale Police Officers Take Their Oaths

River Vale police welcomed two new alternate-route officers – both of whom had been scholastic athletes -- to their ranks.
Officer Kimberly Pane grew up in River Vale and Westwood and was graduated from Montclair State University.
She was a member of the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps and a Westwood police dispatcher prior to attending the Atlantic County Police Academy.
Pane had also been a goalie on the girls soccer team at Pascack Valley High School.
Officer Goran Krasic, who recently worked as a public safety officer at Fairleigh Dickinson University, grew up in Maywood.
He starred in football, baseball and wrestling at Hackensack High School and attended Assumption University on a football scholarship, majoring in Criminology and Sociology.
Both Pane and Krasic were graduated this month from the Atlantic County Police Academy (Class #23) and are currently in field training with the River Vale Police Department.
