GHASTLY BERGEN CRASH: Driver, 22, Ejected Through Moonroof, Debris Field Covers 500 Feet

A 22-year-old driver was ejected through the moon roof of his Jeep in a horrific overnight crash in Park Ridge that left a debris field of more than 150 yards, authorities said.

The 2021 Grand Cherokee was headed north on Spring Valley Road when it left the roadway and slammed into a large tree at the north corner of Alberon Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

The impact jettisoned the Jeep across the road, where it flipped over, spun and severed a utility pole, knocking it over, Rampolla said.

The Elmwood Park driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected through the moon roof and landed on the front lawn of a home on Spring Valley Road, the captain said.

Responding Officers John Gleason and Officer Scott Malloy administered first aid, assisted by colleagues from Montvale and Woodcliff Lake.

Tri-Boro Ambulance took the victim to a landing zone at the West Ridge School before AidMed One flew him to Hackensack University Medical Center with what appeared to be severe head trauma.

He remained listed in critical condition, Rampolla said.

“Based upon the crash debris, it appears the vehicle was traveling faster than the posted limit,” he said. “The debris field from the crash stretched roughly 500 feet from the initial impact.

“The crash is still under investigation at this time and motor vehicle charges pending at this moment,” the captain said shortly after noon Tuesday.

Utility damage was repaired and the road was reopened, he said.

Rampolla thanked the officers from neighboring towns, along with Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake firefighters, Tri-Boro Ambulance and Rich’s Towing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.