Deer Chased By Dog Dies After Crashing Through Window Of River Vale Home

It came in as a possible burglary in progress but turned out to be a horrific accident.

Sometime before dawn Wednesday, a deer being chased by a dog crashed through the window of a River Vale home, police said.

The gravely wounded deer eventually died, Capt. Chris Bulger said. Animal control removed the carcass from the Coopers Lane home, he said.

“The dog appeared to be fine and the deer showed no signs of injury from the dog,” the captain said.

The dog’s owner and the homeowner “have been in contact and will handle the matter between them for the damage,” he said.

