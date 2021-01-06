Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Car Thieves Ditch Stolen Car In Montvale, Swipe Range Rover That Had Key Fob Left Inside

Jerry DeMarco
Montvale police
Montvale police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Montvale PD

Car thieves drove a BMW stolen out of Newark to Montvale, then took off in a Range Rover whose owner left it parked on the street with the key fob inside, authorities said.

The BMW was left in the driveway of a High Ridge Road homeowner, who reported the driver getting into the Range Rover with three other occupants that sped off around 6 a.m., Lt. Christopher Hawken said.

A wallet was taken from another vehicle on High Ridge that was burglarized, he said.

As officers responded, a call came in to police headquarters from a Surrey Lane resident that the stolen Range Rover was hers.

The 2011 BMW, with a Pennsylvania license plate and body damage, turned out to be stolen out of Newark on Monday, responders said.

