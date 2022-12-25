Contact Us
Burst Pipe Cuts Chanukah Celebration Short At Woodcliff Lake Hilton

Jerry DeMarco
Woodcliff Lake Fire Department
Woodcliff Lake Fire Department Photo Credit: WOODCLIFF LAKE FD

Hundreds of guests had a weekend-long Chanukah celebration cut short when a pipe burst at the Woodcliff Lake Hilton.

The event was part of an annual weekend-long gathering of 800 or so attendees who simply headed home early after sirens sounded near the end of Shabbos shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24.

The cold apparently had burst a pipe, which sent water through a ceiling while disabling the sprinkler system at the popular hotel off Tice Boulevard. All power and water were shut off, responders said.

The evacuation was smooth and orderly, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many guests not attending the event had to be evacuated, as well. Responders said they believed there were few, if any.

