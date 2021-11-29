Brazen Burglar Breaks Into Wegmans Pharmacy

Contact Us
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the Thanksgiving Day Wegmans burglar is asked to contact Montvale PD: (201) 391-4600. Photo Credit: MONTVALE PD

SEE ANYTHING? Police were trying to identify a burglar who broke into the Wegmans pharmacy in Montvale and stole medications Thanksgiving morning.

Motion sensors alerted security around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, but the bandit quickly fled the store with an "unknown quantity of packaged pharmaceuticals," Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Surveillance images show the burglar wearing a large greyish coat with black fur around the hood, black pants and shiny black shoes.

Detectives were investigating.

Meanwhile, the chief asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help identify the burglar contact Montvale PD: (201) 391-4600.

