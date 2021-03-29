Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pascack Valley Daily Voice serves Emerson, Hillsdale, Montvale, Park Ridge, River Vale, Washington Township, Westwood & Woodcliff Lake
Boy, 5, Struck By Rockland Driver's Vehicle In Montvale

Jerry DeMarco
Montvale police
Montvale police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Montvale PD

A 5-year-old Montvale boy ran out from between parked cars and was struck by a sedan driven by an 18-year-old Rockland man, authorities said.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by a Spring Valley motorist hit the boy on Nottingham Court at the Nottingham Manor Apartments shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The boy, who had a bump on his head, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood as a precaution, he said.

No summonses were issued.

