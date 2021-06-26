51 Years Of Service: Police Dedicate Street To Park Ridge Crossing Guard

TRIBUTE: Crossing guards may come and go, but not Renata Guiglia.

For more than half a century, Guiglia, 82, braved both the elements and vehicles while crossing Park Ridge schoolchildren – most of them at the corner of Ridge Avenue and South First Street near West Ridge School.

To show their appreciation for 51 years of dedicated service, Park Ridge police designated her corner “Renata Guiglia Way.”

“Renata never missed work,” Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said. “The kids she crossed eventually grew up and got married.

“Renata would soon cross their children.”

Rampolla called Guiglia, of Montvale, a “wonderful woman who lived her job” and made an “unwavering contribution to the Park Ridge schoolchildren.”

