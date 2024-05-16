Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

New Ice Cream Spot Coming To Westwood

Just in time for summer, Bergen County is getting another ice cream spot.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream

 Photo Credit: carterradams Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Bruster's Real Ice Cream will be opening in Westwood early this summer, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

This will be New Jersey's second Bruster's store, the other in Washington Township (Gloucester County).

The company was founded in 1989 by Bruce Reed (who puts the "Bruce" in Buster's). His passion was offering homemade ice cream to the community. Bruster's offers a rotating selection of 24 small-batch flavors and more than 150 handcrafted recipes.

There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 22 states and Guyana, its website says.

Bruster's will be opening at 513 Broadway in Westwood. An exact date has not yet been announced.

