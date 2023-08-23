Fair 72°

Lotto Player In Emerson Wins Big Bucks

Three lotto players in North Jersey won some massive moolah in the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday, August 22.

355 Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt.
Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Two tickets sold in Passaic County and a ticket sold in Bergen County matched four of the white balls and the Golden Mega Ball, winning $10,000. Two of the tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

The tickets were sold at Jackpocket in Hewitt and at Shop Rite in Emerson The winning numbers were: 01, 12, 26, 36, and 50. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

