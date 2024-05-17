Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Gotcha! Arrest Made In Theft Of $62,000 Worth Of Parts From BMW HQ: Woodcliff Lake PD

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Thieves stole and then sold $62,000 worth of parts from vehicles at BMW North America’s corporate headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, police said in announcing the arrest of a suspect.

Joseph Varano

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCJ / WCLPD
Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Domenico Varano, 21, of Bloomfield and his cohorts hit the parking lot of the campus off Chestnut Ridge Road near the Garden State Parkway on May 4, Woodcliff Lake Police Chief Stephen Regula said.

Borough police identified Varano and arrested him at his home on Thursday, May 16, with help from Bloomfield police.

They charged him with six counts of motor vehicle burglary, theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy.

Varano remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

