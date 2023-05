The extricated driver walked to an ambulance under his own steam while bleeding from the head and was taken to a hospital following the crash at the corner of Kinderkamack Road and Westwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, responders said.

The other SUV's driver was shaken but otherwise OK, a witness said.

Police are investigating the cause.

Nancy Triggiani-Musco took the photos.

