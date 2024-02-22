Convicted Stalker Goes After NJ Police Chief Yet Again

Patrick McMeekin, 56, of Newark spent a combined 20 months in the Bergen County Jail before and after he was convicted of a 2018 stalking campaign.

He was released in January 2023, records show.

SEE: Convicted Stalker Targets Same Bergen Victim With Emails To Schools, Towns, Others

McMeekin finished out a six-month state prison stretch last June.

In no time he was once again sending slanderous emails to a host of people accusing Hillsdale Police Chief Sean Smith of misbehavior while off the clock.

Daily Voice was among various news outlets that received the slew of emails from McMeekin.

It's been a difficult stretch to navigate for Smith, who was the target of the ex-con’s wrath.

His staff diligently and carefully produced charges against McMeekin of contempt for knowingly violating a stalking restraining order harassing the same victim – the chief – and, in doing so, once again violating his parole.

Musella’s detectives set out looking for McMeekin last week and found him in Newark on Valentine’s Day, Smith said.

He's been back in the Bergen County Jail ever since, records show.

