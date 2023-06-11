Bicyclist Struck, Seriously Injured In Old Tappan

Bystanders were conducting CPR on the victim when responders arrived at the scene on Ogle Road near Tappan Lake and the Rockland County border around 10:30 a.m. June 11, according to witnesses.

AirMed One was summoned to airlift her to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Borough firefighters arranged a landing zone for the chopper at Northern Valley Regional High School, about a mile and a half away. It touched down minutes before 11 a.m., then headed to HUMC roughly 15 minutes later.

Also responding were borough police and the Old Tappan First Aid Corps.

