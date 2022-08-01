Three Captured After Stolen SUV Rams Vehicles In Paramus Pursuit

BREAKING: Three suspects in a stolen SUV rammed several vehicles, including a Paramus police car, before officers from neighboring departments helped nab them as they fled, responders said.

A female occupant of one of the civilian vehicles had to be hospitalized in the wake of the pursuit and crashes early Monday evening, all of which happened in a matter of minutes.

The 2022 Mercedes GLS reportedly was stolen on Franklin Turnpike in Ridgewood shortly before 5 p.m.

Paramus police were pursuing it moments later, with speeds of up to 80 miles an hour, when the trio hopped out of the banged-up SUV and took off on foot behind Park Avenue BMW on Route 17 off Prospect Avenue

One was quickly caught near Passaic Street and Marion Avenue in Rochelle Park.

The other two were nabbed by Maywood police a short time later.

In a frustrating irony, a report of an Audi A8 sedan being stolen from the Tom Sawyer Diner on East Ridgewood Avenue came in as the suspects in the pursuit were being taken into custody. The keys apparently had been left in the Audi, responders said.

