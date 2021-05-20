Rescuers Free Driver In Paramus Minivan Crash

A driver was extricated after her minivan rolled in a crash at a busy Paramus intersection Thursday afternoon.

Borough firefighters and members of the police Emergency Services Unit teamed up to free the driver following the multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

The Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Squad took her to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered serious.

No other injuries were reported.

A Paramus police officer kept the driver calm until she could be extricated. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Early rush-hour traffic was diverted, causing backups.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

