Plump Fragrance Thieves Flee Bergen Mall Ulta In U-Haul, Store's 3rd Big Theft In Two Months

Whether the fragrances sold at Ulta stores achieve their purpose is open to question, but one thing's for sure: They attract thieves.

For the second time this month -- and the third in nine weeks -- thieves hit the Ulta Beauty Store on the Maywood side of Bergen Town Center.

This time it was women, two of them, both black, heavyset and wearing hats and masks, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

The getaway car?

A U-Haul truck.

The brazen pair fled south on Route 17 after snatching $3,500 worth of fragrances shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the chief said.

Responding officers who saw the U-Haul speed past them in the opposite direction radioed ahead. A Rochelle Park officer tried to stop the truck moments later, but the driver veered onto Essex Street, hitting another vehicle in the process, Kenny said.

A Clifton officer also had no luck with the truck on the Garden State Parkway, he added.

Ulta stores continue to be frequent shoplifting targets -- particularly at the Town Center.

Earlier this month, a trio of thieves pursued by Maywood police dropped $12,000 worth of perfume before one of them was captured.

Three others snatched $800 worth of fragrances from the store late last year.

Maywood officers who staked out the Center store in 2012 captured four members of a tri-state retail theft ring moments after they’d swiped thousands of dollars worth of perfume from an Ulta outlet in Ramsey.

The crew was believed responsible for a spree at Ulta stores in New Jersey, New Jersey and Connecticut -- including at the Wayne Town Center -- over the course of several weeks.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help identify and/or capture this weekend's shoplifting pair is asked to contact Maywood police detectives: (201) 845-8800.

