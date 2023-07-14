Lightning Strike Ignites Paramus House Fire

The blaze damaged the second floor of the two-story, wood-frame home on Bullard Avenue, off Forest Avenue, after it broke out at around 8:15 a.m. July 14.

Firefighters had it doused in under a half hour. No injuries were reported.

Paramus police and members of their Emergency Services Unit, along with Paramus Rescue Squad joined other borough firefighters at the scene, with colleagues from surrounding towns providing coverage.

These included responders from Fair Lawn, Maywood, Oradell, River Edge and Washington Township.

